Death of newborn girl: KDMC denies medical negligence by hospital staff

Thane, Sept 9 (PTI) The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday rejected allegations of medical negligence in the death of a newborn girl at its maternity hospital in Kalyan.

Relatives of the baby had accused the hospital staff of negligence following the death of the two-day-old girl on Monday.

The civic body stated that one Taslima Azharuddin Mansoori (27) was admitted to the maternity hospital for the delivery of her second child at 5:20 AM on September 6. She delivered a baby girl weighing 2.82 kg at 8:48 am.

The baby cried immediately after birth. Her breathing rate and other parameters were found normal during a medical check-up by a paediatrician, according to a release issued by the KDMC.

"The breathing rate was found to be normal. Gastric lavage was performed, and since the fluid was clear, the baby was admitted to the hospital ward. Oxygen was provided initially and later withdrawn as the baby's condition was good and she was breastfeeding normally. The baby was kept with the mother," the civic body stated.

On September 8, the baby was found motionless.

"At around 9:15 am, the relatives informed the staff nurses that the baby was not moving. The staff immediately called the on-duty RMO, who checked and found no breathing or heartbeat. The paediatrician declared the baby dead at 9:40 am, advising an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death," the release said.

Denying negligence, the civic body maintained that since the baby's condition improved after birth, NICU admission or prolonged oxygen support was not advised.

"Doctors and nurses responded immediately when informed. Prima facie, no negligence has been observed. The exact cause of death will be clear after the autopsy report," it said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.