Death of newborns at Indore's MY Hospital: Cong slams MP govt over 'rats of corruption'

Indore, Sep 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday targeted the Mohan Yadav government on the death of two newborns who were bitten by rats in the state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here.

Rats bit the fingers of one newborn in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the 75-year-old facility, which is among the biggest in MP, while another was bit on the head and shoulder. One of the infants died on Tuesday, while the other passed away on Wednesday, as per officials.

Patwari, who visited MYH during the day, said, "The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is on the second floor of the hospital. How did the rats reach there? This situation shows the corruption and gross negligence at the hospital. Rats in the form of corruption took the lives of both the girls." "One of the deceased newborns belonged to poor tribal family. After the gruesome incident, an attempt has been made to cover up gross negligence by taking disciplinary action against a few lower level officials. Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla must be removed from cabinet," he said.

A case of culpable homicide must be registered against those responsible for the deaths, Patwari added.

Terming the incident as shocking, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh sought a detailed investigation.

"The MYH administration cannot escape their responsibility. They must answer," he said.

On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had termed the deaths of the two newborns as "outright murder".

"In Indore, two newborn babies died due to rat bites in Madhya Pradesh's largest government hospital - this is no accident, this is outright murder. This incident is so horrific, inhuman, and insensitive that even hearing about it sends shivers down the spine," Gandhi wrote on X.

Amid the uproar, MYH authorities are maintaining the two newborn girls died of serious pre-existing health problems and congenital deformities rather than rat bites.

Meanwhile, MYH on Friday terminated the pest control contract of a private firm while also announcing fresh measures to eliminate the rat menace from the facility. MYH is affiliated with the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

"The pest control contract of the private firm had been terminated. New steps covering the power system, sanitation and repairs would be taken to remove the rat problem permanently," MYH Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said in a statement.

Necessary changes would be carried out in the 75-year-old hospital building with the help of architects and technology experts to end the rodent menace, he added.

The MYH management has so far taken disciplinary action against six officials, including suspension and removal from posts, in connection with the deaths.