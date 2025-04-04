Death of pregnant woman: Amid protests, women's group booked for vandalising nursing home

Pune, Apr 4 (PTI) Activists of prominent political parties on Friday staged a protest outside the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here, seeking action against the doctors and staff members `responsible' for the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied admission.

Workers of the Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Youth Congress and various organisations including Patit Pawan took part in the protest, and some of them even threw black colour at the signboard of the hospital at the entrance.

Police were deployed in large numbers at the entrance and inside the premises as patients and visitors faced difficulty while entering and exiting.

When a public relations officer of the hospital came out to talk to the media, some protesters threw coins at him, saying they had come there "to give alms to the hospital." The PRO then turned back without speaking to the reporters.

A Youth Congress leader claimed the hospital got land in a prime area of the city at a very negligible rate, and it should be working as a charitable institution.

An NCP (SP) worker demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the administration.

Members of the BJP's women wing, meanwhile, barged into the private clinic belonging to Dr Shusrut Ghaisas in Kothrud area and vandalised it.

The family of Tanisha Bhise, the pregnant woman who allegedly lost her life after being denied admission by Mangeshkar Hospital, has alleged that Dr Ghaisas, the treating doctor, asked them to deposit Rs 10 lakh before starting treatment. She subsequently died at another hospital.

Dr Nilima Ghaisas, Dr Shushrut Ghaisas's mother, said her son did not practice there. "Neither we nor our clinic have any connection with this incident," she said.

Later in the day, an Alankar police station official said a case was registered against a group of women agitators for vandalising the clinic in Navsahyadri Society.

The case has been filed under charges of rioting and Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, he said.

An internal inquiry report of the hospital, released on Friday, said the allegations of denial of admission over non-payment of Rs 10 lakh as advance amount were "misleading".

The woman's pregnancy was in the high-risk category and her two underweight foetuses of seven months coupled with history of old ailment required Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment for at least two months, it said.

The treatment required Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the family was advised that in case of lack of funds, they could admit the patient to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for a complicated surgery, it added.

Despite the fact that the hospital was known to the family of the deceased, they did not bring the woman to the hospital to conduct the necessary antenatal care (ANC) checkups in the last six months, the report claimed. PTI SPK KRK BNM