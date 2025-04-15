Death of pregnant woman in Pune: final report to be submitted soon

Pune, Apr 15 (PTI) The final report about the death of a pregnant woman who had been allegedly denied admission by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here will be submitted to the government by Tuesday night, Maharashtra women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

Chakankar on Tuesday held a review meeting about issues related to women's safety at the Pune collector office. It was attended by Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of the government-run B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, and deputy commissioner of police Nikhil Pingle, among others.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital came under fire after it allegedly denied admission to a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, over non-payment of a deposit of Rs 10 lakh in the last week of March. The woman died at another hospital after giving birth to twin daughters.

Asked by reporters about the earlier adverse reports against the Mangeshkar hospital, Chakankar said, "Three reports have been submitted to the government. The final report by the Sassoon Hospital team is to be submitted tonight. A case will be registered once the fourth report is submitted. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured me that strict action will be taken in the case." Dr Eknath Pawar too said the report would be submitted by Tuesday night. "It took a little longer as each and every line is extremely important," he said. PTI COR KRK