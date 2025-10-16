Death of Sindhi spiritual leader Sai Chanduram irreparable loss to spiritual world: Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the death of Sindhi spiritual leader Sai Chanduram is "deeply saddening" and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world.

The chief minister visited the Shiv Shanti Ashram in Lucknow on Thursday to pay his last respects to the revered head priest of the Ashram.

Adityanath offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the "Sant Shiromani", who passed away on Wednesday, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving devotees present, according to an official statement.

He draped the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram with a saffron 'angvastra' and paid homage before his statue, it added.

"The passing of Sant Shiromani Shri Sai Chanduram Sahib Ji, a revered spiritual leader of the Sindhi community and the head of the esteemed Shri Shanti Ashram, is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"My heartfelt condolences are with his grieving followers. I pray to Lord Jhulelal to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his devotees the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti!" he added.

During the chief minister's visit, a large number of devotees gathered at the Ashram premises to pay their respects and express their devotion to the spiritual leader.

Followers pledged to follow the path he showed and to spread his teachings and ideals among the masses, according to the statement. PTI KIS APL APL MIN MIN