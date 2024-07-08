Death of six children in Indore shelter home: Register FIR, demands Cong

Indore, Jul 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday demanded registration of an FIR in connection with the death of six children in a shelter home in Indore.

The demand came after a Congress probe team visited the NGO-run Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashrama and also enquired about the condition of the children admitted in the Government Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya after outbreak of cholera in the shelter home.

"The children of the shelter home are very weak physically and mentally. Our probe clearly shows gross negligence was committed in their care due to which six children lost their lives. An FIR should be lodged immediately against the shelter home directors and government officials responsible for the deaths," Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa told reporters.

The fact that no FIR has been lodged shows the state government is trying to cover up the issue, said Alawa, who led the Congress tam, which also included the party's state secretary of health and medical cell Dr Aditya Pandit and the party's local unit president Surjit Singh Chadha.

Four children died between July 1 and 2 after suffering from cholera, while a child died of brain stroke on June 30, officials said.

Another child in the shelter home died on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, but the ashram management did not inform the administration about the child's death, officials said, adding the body was handed over to the family, which carried out a burial.

According to officials, the ashram management has claimed the child died of epilepsy, but this has not been confirmed.

"The investigation by a high-level committee constituted by the administration also revealed the ashram had admitted more children than its capacity. Medical records of the children were not maintained properly, while there were other irregularities in its maintenance as well," an official said.