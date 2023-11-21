Death of student in NIT: Instructions issued to all district SPs on combating drug menace in educational institutions

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) In the wake of the death of a student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur allegedly due to drug overdose, the police headquarters on Tuesday issued instructions to all district SPs and range IGs regarding strategies to combat drug menace in educational institutions.

A first-year M.Tech student of NIT was found dead allegedly due to a drug overdose on October 23 and narcotics were recovered from the institute during searches conducted by the police.

So far, the police have arrested nine persons including the alleged drug supplier Ravi Chopra and his associate Ankush Sharma, five NIT students, a B.Ed student and another person in connection with the death and recovery of drugs, police had said.

The NIT authorities had taken punitive action against 24 students.

The recent tragic incident involving the demise of an MTech student at an institute of national importance due to drug overdose has sparked nationwide concern and the alarming increase in drug abuse and illicit trafficking within educational institutes in the state demands immediate attention, the instructions said.

The strategies based on the interaction of DGP Sanjay Kundu and Director of NIT Kurukshetra B V Ramana Reddy, who has successfully maintained a drug-free environment in his institution, included suggestions like celebrations of festivals within institutions under supervision.

Incorporating activities like Yoga sessions and introduction to spiritual texts like the Gita, the establishment of thought labs like colours lab, identifying and assisting students who may be deviating from the expected behaviour and encouraging participation in NCC, NSS and Sports and extracurricular activities are some other steps that could be taken.

Providing quality on-campus eateries to discourage students from seeking substances outside the campus, thus minimising external influences and the introduction of engaging courses can significantly deter the prevalence of drug abuse and trafficking. PTI/BPL RT RT