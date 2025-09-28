Death roll rises to 40 in TN stampede, inquiry panel begins probe; CM says action based on report

Karur/Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) The toll in the September 27 stampede at actor-politician Vijay-led rally in Karur in western Tamil Nadu climbed to 40 on Sunday with over 60 being treated as in-patients, and at least 2 were critical, officials said.

As the toll mounted, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved the Madras High Court Madurai Bench seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the stampede. Vijay, facing flak from various quarters, also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the victims, while expressing profound grief over the incident that left 40 dead.

Karur police booked a case under provisions including negligence against TVK office-bearers and forensic experts commenced probe and covered spots like a sewer where a couple of bodies were allegedly found. Traders, shops and commercial establishments in Karur downed the shutters as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Ten children--5 boys and as many girls, 17 women and 13 men have died.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who leads the single-person Commission Of Inquiry constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, visited a Karur hospital, spoke to the affected people and also inspected the scene of stampede and inquired with officials.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of political parties including Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP's Nainar Nagenthran and K Annamalai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss visited the hospital. Celebrities including Rajinikanth and MNM chief Kamal Haasan have condoled the deaths.

Answering a question on possibility of TVK chief Vijay's arrest, the CM said any action, to be considered, would be based on the report of the inquiry panel and asserted that he was not inclined to make any comment with a political motive.

A Tamil students' body staged a protest in front of Vijay's house in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

While the state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured, TVK announced Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee announced Rs 1 crore for the families of the dead and BJP announced Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of deceased.

Meanwhile, a man injured in the stampede moved the High Court with a plea to forbear Tamil Nadu DGP from granting permission to conduct any further public meetings by the party leader until Saturday's fatal incident was fully investigated and responsibility fixed.

Stopping short of alleging a conspiracy into the incident, TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the party had approached the HC Bench with a plea for an impartial inquiry.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, providing updates on those deceased and injured said 2 were critical and all others were stable.

The youngest victim was a 2-year old boy. A 28-year old woman and her two daughters, both aged less than 10; a 24-year old man and a 24-year old woman who were set to get married soon were among the victims.

Edappadi Palaniswami blamed the police and administration for their inability to avert the tragedy by ensuring proper arrangements.

Police claimed that the situation went out of control as several thousands of persons far beyond the expected numbers gathered to see the actor.

Also, the crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun.

ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham said nearly 500 police personnel were deployed for the rally and asserted that proper police bandobust was provided.

He denied claims that there was stone pelting during the rally .

When Vijay's campaign vehicle was 50 metres away from the designated spot in Karur, he was instructed by a DSP-ranked officer to stop the vehicle and address the gathering from that place itself. But they did not extend their cooperation and insisted that they go the designated spot.

BJP leader Annamalai faulted the state government over allocation of venue for the rally and the strength of police personnel that was deployed. He wanted Vijay to give up weekend trips as it would attract more crowd.

He demanded that the government take tough action against district collector and police superintendent and sought for a CBI inquiry.

Karur district Collector M Thangavel said the administration opened several control rooms at the Government Medical College hospital to immediately serve those affected.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Chief Engineer C Rajalakshmi denied there was suspension of power supply when the rally was held.

PTI JSP VGN VIJ VGN SA