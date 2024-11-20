Death row convict Rajoana asks Sikh community to unite

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the assassination of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, on Wednesday asked the Sikh community to unite and strengthen Sikh organisations for the protection of its rights.

Advertisment

Rajoana was addressing a gathering during the 'bhog' ceremony of his brother Kulwant Singh Rajoana at a gurdwara at his native place in Rajoana Kalan in Ludhiana.

His brother died on November 4.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted Rajoana a three-hour parole to attend the 'bhog' ceremony (prayer meet) in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Advertisment

He was brought from the Central Jail in Patiala to Ludhiana under elaborate security arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, Rajoana called for unity in the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh community).

"I want to say the 'Khalsa Panth' should unite and gather strength," he said at the gurdwara.

Advertisment

"The more our organisations are strong, the more our rights remain protected," Rajoana said in the presence of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

"I urge you to make our organisations Akal Takht and SGPC stronger and then we will remain protected," he added.

Referring to his conviction in the assassination case, Rajoana said that he had admitted in the court about what he had done and added the court announced capital punishment after 12 years.

Advertisment

"I have been kept in the 'fansi chakki' (death row cell) for the last 18 years and I am waiting for the verdict," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was also present on this occasion.

Rajoana was brought to the gurdwara at 11 am and he was taken back to the jail at 2 pm.

Advertisment

He was sentenced to death in July 2007 in the assassination case.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold its order directing President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition of Rajoana for consideration.

His plea will be heard on November 25.

Advertisment

A mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was moved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on his behalf in March 2012.

On May 3 last year, the apex court had refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

Beant Singh and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. PTI CHS VSD AS AS