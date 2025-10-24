Death row convict Rajoana seeks decision on mercy plea

Patiala, Oct 24 (PTI) Balwant Singh Rajoana, on death row in the assassination of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, on Friday said he has spent nearly 30 years in prison and sought a decision on his mercy petition.

Rajoana was brought to the Government Dental College for treatment here.

While being taken to the hospital amid tight security arrangements, Rajoana said he has spent nearly 30 years in jail, including 19 years on death row.

Replying to a question, Rajoana also said the mercy petition has also been pending for 14 years, saying, "I want to say that a decision should be taken." He further pointed out that the Supreme Court has been asking the Centre for five years to decide in this regard.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked why Rajoana had not been hanged till now after the Centre said it was a "serious offence".

The top court was hearing Rajoana's plea for commutation of his death penalty to life term on the grounds of delay in the decision on his mercy plea.

On January 20, the apex court asked the Centre to decide on his mercy petition.

The Centre had then referred to the sensitivity involved in the matter and said the mercy petition was under consideration.

On September 25 last year, the top court sought responses from the Centre, the Punjab government and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Rajoana's plea.

Beant Singh, the then chief minister of Punjab and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July, 2007.

On May 3, 2023, the apex court refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

A mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was moved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on his behalf in March 2012.