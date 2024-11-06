Death threat to Bhim Sena chief: Gurugram police arrest 21-year-old man

Gurugram, Nov 6 (PTI) Days after gangster Anmol Bishnoi was booked for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar, police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old person in connection with the case.

According to police, accused Vikas Bishnoi gave death threat to Tanwar in the name of gangster Anmol Bishnoi after being angered by the Bhim Sena chief's alleged comments against the Bishnoi community.

During interrogation, Vikas, a native of Jalore in Rajasthan, revealed that he committed the crime to teach Tanwar a lesson, and that he had no connection with any gang or gangster, a police official said.

"The accused said Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar had made comments on social media against Bishnoi community and that there was resentment among Bishnoi community against Tanwar. Vikas said he threatened Tanwar to teach him a lesson," said a police spokesperson.

"We are further questioning the accused," the spokesperson said.

The Gurugram police on November 2 had booked gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Tanwar from abroad.

According to the complaint, Tanwar received several calls from Anmol Bishnoi on October 30 with the threat that he would cut him into pieces.

Police had booked Anmol Bishnoi under sections of BNS at Sector 37 police station and started an investigation.

During the investigation, the crime unit of Sector 31 police station arrested Vikas Bishnoi, police said. PTI COR KVK KVK