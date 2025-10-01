Death threat to Rahul: BJP doesn't want to do politics of enmity, says Kerala state chief

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday made it clear that the party did not approve of the death threats made by one of its spokespersons against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying "our politics is of development and not personal enmity".

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Chandrasekhar said that he had right from the start said that the BJP does not condone such acts.

"One of our spokespersons said something in anger, in passion and told him it was not correct. He has accepted that," the BJP state chief said.

He further said, "Ours is a battle of ideology, of development. We put forward the politics of performance. We do not intend to carry out politics of personal enmity against anyone," he contended.

BJP leader Printu Mahadevan had, on September 26, during a panel discussion on a news channel on protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, made a death threat.

He reportedly said such protests were not possible in India as people here supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that if Rahul Gandhi had similar aspirations, "bullets will pierce his chest".

On Monday, September 29, night, Mahadevan, along with a few party members, appeared before the police and was arrested. He was later released on bail after being produced in court.

Congress criticised the state government for not "immediately" arresting Mahadevan and claimed there was an "unholy alliance" between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP.