Death toll goes up to 29 in Tamil Nadu's hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty nine people have died after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, district collector M S Prasanth said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, the top district official said that 109 people are being treated in a number of hospitals and the status of those in a critical stage 'keeps changing' and it would be updated later.

He added sufficient medial professionals, including specialists have from nearby government medical colleges have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more number of ambulances with life-support have been stationed. PTI VGN VGN SA