Bhubaneswar hoarding collapse

Bhubaneswar (PTI): The death toll in the collapse of an unauthorised hoarding in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area rose to two after another injured person succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Two others, including a woman, are battling for life, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the city.

Several commuters had taken shelter at a small roadside shop when a large iron hoarding behind it collapsed due to strong winds, police said.

One person died on the spot, while a 19-year-old man who was trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to Capital Hospital where he succumbed late at night, they said.

Two other critically injured persons are undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Gouda of Aska in Ganjam district and Sachidananda Pradhan, a college student from Dumduma area of the city.

Following Pradhan's death, his neighbours blocked National Highway-16 near Dumduma, demanding justice. The protest led to massive traffic congestion on the busy highway connecting Kolkata and Chennai. Later, after the intervention of the police, the protestors withdrew the road blockade.

"The hoarding was in a dilapidated condition but was not removed. A valuable life has been lost due to negligence. Those responsible must be arrested," a protesting woman said.

Another protester demanded adequate compensation from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging negligence on its part.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said the hoarding was illegally erected by a private agency.

"We have written to the police to register an FIR against the company," he said.

Rana said the civic body has initiated steps to remove all illegal hoardings across the city within a month, warning that criminal cases would be filed against those installing unsafe structures in public places.

He said the BMC has requested the state government to sanction compensation for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

"We have also urged the district collector to take necessary steps to sanction ex-gratia from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), as the deaths occurred during a thunderstorm and rain," he said.

The CM expressed grief over the death of two persons in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the two deceased men from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.