Death toll in Faridabad factory fire rises to 4

Faridabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Two more persons, including a sub-inspector and a fire personnel, succumbed to burn injuries in a factory fire in the Mujesar area here, police said on Saturday.

With this, the death toll in the fire that broke out on February 16 has risen to four, they said.

Bhavichand (48), a fire brigade employee of Faridabad, died on Friday night, and Ravi Kumar (30), a probationer sub-inspector of Kaithal district, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Ravi was posted at the Mujesar police station.

Two persons -- Abhishek Monga (37), son of the factory owner, and Pradeep (21), a factory worker -- had died on Thursday night.

The factory owner, Vijay Monga, was also injured and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi Trauma Centre, the police added.

A total of 37 people had sustained burn injuries in the fire that erupted at Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company factories in Mujesar, Sector 24, on Monday evening.

A case has been filed against the owners and managers of the factories, the police said.

On the orders of the district deputy commissioner, a seven-member team led by Badkhal sub-division magistrate has been formed to investigate the matter, they said.

Those who suffered minor burns have been treated and discharged after their condition improved. The rest of the injured are being treated in hospitals, the police said.