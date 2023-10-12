Bengaluru cracker godown: Death toll in fire incident rises to 16

Bengaluru: The death toll in the massive fire in a cracker godown-cum-shop at the border town of Attibele in Bengaluru urban district has gone up to 16 with a 23-year-old youth succumbing to his burn injuries, police sources said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The victim, who has been identified as Venkatesh, hailed from the city and had gone to purchase crackers when the fire mishap occurred last Saturday.

He was badly hurt in the tragedy and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, another victim -- a youth from Tamil Nadu -- had breathed his last.

The fire accident left 14 people dead on October 7. Almost all of them were from Tamil Nadu and the majority of them were students who worked on holidays to support their studies and families.