Death toll in Guna accident rises to 13; ill-fated bus had no permit, fitness certificate

Guna, Dec 28 (PTI) The death toll in the accident involving a private bus which caught fire after a collision with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district rose to 13 on Thursday.

The bus did not have the permit to operate on the route nor did it possess the fitness certificate, and its owner had applied for getting its registration cancelled some time ago, an official said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the suspension of a transport official and the chief medical officer of Guna for alleged negligence.

The bus overturned and caught fire after colliding with a dumper on Guna-Aaron road around 9 pm on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 13 on Thursday with the recovery of a body, suspected to be that of the dumper driver, sub-divisional magistrate Dinesh Sanvle told PTI.

More than a dozen passengers were injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed for Guna. Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri said there were around 30 passengers in the bus and four of them managed to get out of the vehicle unscathed.

Chief Minister Yadav announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The Guna bus accident is horrific. I and my government are extremely grieved by the incident. I have already said that the incident should be probed," CM Yadav said.

"We will take steps to ensure that such an accident should not take place again. Though it is a matter of investigation how a fire broke out, we will ensure that such an accident does not take place again," he said.

After meeting the injured persons at a hospital in Guna, Yadav ordered the suspension of Guna's Regional Transport Officer Ravi Barelia and Chief Medical Officer V D Katrolia for alleged negligence, a government official said.

Following directives of the chief minister, the district collector formed a four-member committee headed by additional district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Sharma to conduct a probe, the official added.

The panel was directed to submit its report within three days on various issues including whether the two vehicles had all the legal permissions and how the bus caught fire, he said.

Before he was suspended, Barelia told reporters that the bus had neither the valid permit to run on the route nor fitness certificate.

An application had been submitted to the Regional Transport Office by the owner for cancellation of the bus' registration two months back, but it was pending due to non-payment of tax. The bus was not being used for some time as it lacked permit for the route, but apparently it was deployed on Wednesday to replace another passenger vehicle and met with an accident, he said. PTI COR MAS GK KRK