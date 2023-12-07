Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to eight

Kochi, Dec 7 (PTI) The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering in nearby Kalamassery in October has risen to eight, government sources said on Thursday.

Thodupuzha native Lilly K John (76) died at a private hospital here on Thursday, authorities at the hospital, where she was being treated, said.

"She was admitted to the ward in the hospital and died in the evening," a medical bulletin said.

With this, the total number of people who died in the blasts that occurred at the gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses on October 29 rose to eight, it said.

Three persons, who suffered injuries during the blast, are still under treatment in another hospital-two in ICU and one in a ward, the bulletin added.

During the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, over 50 people were injured, some seriously.

A few hours after the incident, a man named Dominic Martin, claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, asserting that he carried out the multiple blasts. PTI LGK SS