Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to seven

Kochi, Dec 2 (PTI) The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering in nearby Kalamassery in October has risen to 7, government sources said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Thodupuzha resident K A John (77) died at a private hospital today, authorities at the hospital, where was under treatment, said.

"He was admitted to the ICU and his condition was critical from Thursday," a hospital source told PTI.

The blasts took place during a gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses on October 29. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

Advertisment

Two women who were part of the gathering lost their lives on the day of the blasts while Malayatoor resident Libina had passed away on October 30 at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

Subsequently, 61-year-old Moly Joy from Kalamassery died at a private hospital on November 6.

Libina's elder brother Praveen (24) and their mother died later.

Advertisment

During the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, over 50 people were injured, some seriously.

A few hours after the incident, a man named Dominic Martin, claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, asserting he carried out the multiple blasts.

The police later recorded his arrest.

In addition to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have also been invoked against Martin. PTI RRT RRT SA