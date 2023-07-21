Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village rises to 18

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday recovered two more bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, taking the toll to 18, an official said.

Both the deceased were women, he said.

NDRF teams resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in a hilly terrain, around 6.30 am amid rainfall in the area after suspending the exercise overnight, said the official.

Local villagers and relatives of the people trapped under the debris are assisting the rescue teams, he said.

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night. PTI DC RSY RSY