Death toll in MP road accident rises to six as three more persons die

Sehore (MP), May 11 (PTI) The death toll in the road accident at Salkanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district rose to six after three more persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said on Saturday.

The six deceased include two elderly couples, they said.

Three persons were killed on the spot and nine injured after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a divider while coming down a road from a temple in Salkanpur Friday evening, the police said.

"Three more persons succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Narmadapuram on Friday night, taking the toll to six in this accident," Rehti police station's sub-inspector Nandram Ahirwar said.

The six deceased include two couples - Sharda Prasad Pandey (72) and his wife Aprna Pandey (60), Rajendra Pandey (70) and his wife Usha Pandey besides Pushpalata Awasthi (85) and driver Laxminarayan Chowkse.

The incident took place at 6.15 pm and there were 12 people in the SUV. They had come here for a function at a temple in a hillock some 120 km from the district headquarters. The accident occurred when the vehicle was on its way back to Bhopal, the police said. PTI COR ADU NP