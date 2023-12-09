Death toll in wall collapse during pre-wedding function in UP's Ghosi rises to 7

Mau (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The death toll in the wall collapse during a pre-wedding function in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh rose to seven with three more persons succumbing to injuries, a senior official said on Saturday. Twenty-one people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Three women and a child had lost their lives after a wall suddenly collapsed on them on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all the injured while directing officials to ensure free medical facilities to all the injured.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that during a pre-wedding function, an adjacent wall collapsed on Friday. Five women and two children have died in the incident and 21 others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Sharma (42), Meera (36), Pooja (35), Chanda Devi (30), Sushila (52), Anviya (4) and Madhav (8). PTI COR SAB SMN