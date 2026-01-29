Deaths due to diabetes rise by nearly 35 per cent in Delhi in 2024: Report

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Deaths due to diabetes mellitus rose sharply in Delhi in 2024, increasing by nearly 35 per cent compared to the previous year, according to city government's data.

The Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Deaths, 2024, compiled by the Delhi government, shows that 2,459 fatalities due to diabetes were recorded in the year, up from 1,823 in 2023, marking an increase of 636 deaths within a year.

Among the total fatalities, hospital deaths linked to diabetes also witnessed a significant rise during the period. In 2024, 1,703 diabetes-related deaths occurred in hospitals, compared to 1,159 in 2023 -- an increase of 544. As a result, the proportion of hospital deaths in total institutional deaths rose from 63.58 per cent in 2023 to 69.26 per cent in 2024, the report said.

"During 2024, 2,362 institutional deaths (1,219 males and 1,143 females) were due to endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases like disorders of thyroid, diabetes mellitus etc., which work out to 2.6 per cent of the total institutional deaths. Out of 2,362 deaths, 1,703 deaths were due to diabetes mellitus," it added.

Commenting on the rising burden, Dr Sanchayan Roy, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetologist at the Apollo Spectra Hospital, said, "Diabetes has become increasingly prevalent in today's time due to profound changes in certain factors, such as lifestyle, particularly among children and young adults." He added that a reduction in physical activity, prolonged screen time, an irregular sleep cycle and diets dominated by fast food, sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates are the main drivers of this epidemic.

Data from 2005 to 2024 shows that Delhi recorded a total of 42,716 institutional deaths due to diabetes during the period. Of the deceased, 33,640 were males and 19,076 females.

Age-wise data indicates that the 45-64 years age group recorded the highest number of deaths at 17,114, accounting for 40.06 per cent of the total. This was followed by the 65 years and above age group, which reported 15,313 or 35.85 per cent deaths.

The 25-44 years age group accounted for 4,653 (10.89 per cent) deaths, while 4,088 (9.57 per cent) fatalities were reported among those aged 14 years and below. The 15-24 years age group recorded 1,472 (3.45 per cent) deaths, while 76 (0.18 per cent) fatalities were reported under the "not stated" category.

The report also noted that the deaths among those aged 14 years and below were higher in absolute numbers than deaths in the 15-24 years age group.

"Teenagers are also being exposed to these kinds of risk factors much earlier, ultimately leading to obesity, resistance of insulin and a metabolic imbalance at a very young age. Parents play a significant role in preventing diabetes from the childhood itself," Roy said.

He added that by encouraging children to engage in regular outdoor sports, very limited consumption of junk food and packaged snacks, promoting balanced home-cooked meals and ensuring adequate sleep, the long-time risk of the disease can be significantly reduced.

A sex-wise analysis shows that among males, the highest number of 9,581 deaths was recorded in the 45-64 age group, accounting for 40.53 per cent deaths. Among females, the same age group recorded the highest number of deaths at 7,533 (39.49 per cent).

The report further highlighted that the share of hospital deaths among institutional deaths due to diabetes has varied widely over the years, ranging between 37.47 per cent and 97.93 per cent in the 2005-2024 period, with the sharp rise in 2024 underscoring growing concerns over diabetes-related mortality in the capital.

Speaking about lifestyle changes, Roy said regular health check-ups and screening, mainly for children with a family history of diabetes, are essential for early detection and timely medical interventions.

"While hereditary risk does increase the susceptibility, some of the factors related to lifestyle play a major role in early-onset diabetes," he said.

Roy said genetics may create a predisposition, but unhealthy eating habits, chronic stress and physical inactivity also act as powerful triggers.

"The most encouraging aspect is that diabetes is largely preventable and manageable through well-disciplined lifestyle choices, awareness and sustained involvement of the family in building healthy habits from a young age," he stressed.