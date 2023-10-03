Deaths in hospitals: Maharashtra Congress chief seeks registration of murder case against government

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said a murder case should be registered against the state government for the death of patients at two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He alleged the deaths occurred due to indifference by the government.

A total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, died in 48 hours at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2, officials said.

In another incident, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, an official said.

"The state-run hospitals have become death traps. The deaths in hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are state murders. A case should be registered against the government under section 302 of the IPC," Patole told reporters.

He alleged that the procurement of medicine was "delayed for a 40% commission".

"The Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government is a disgrace to Maharashtra. The government doesn't seem to have learnt any lessons from the deaths at Kalwa hospital in Thane a few months ago," the Congress leader alleged.

He claimed the lack of medicines caused the death of patients in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"The state government has money for hosting self-praising events, advertisements, and for buying politicians, but they don't have funds for purchasing medicines for the common people," Patole alleged.

He alleged that government hospitals lack enough doctors and staff and there is a shortage of medicines.

"The equipment in these hospitals is dysfunctional and lying idle. If this is the state of health services in major cities, one can only imagine the condition in rural hospitals," Patole said.

He alleged the Public Health Department and the Medical Education Department did not procure medicines on time seeking a 40% commission in the deal because of which funds worth Rs 600 crore that were allocated in 2022 lapsed.

He questioned the status of the inquiry in connection with the death of 18 patients at a hospital in Kalwa near Thane, the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in August.

Patole demanded that the chief minister sack the medical education minister and the health minister. PTI MR NSK