Deaths of 2 patients at KEM Hospital not linked to COVID-19, no need to panic: BMC

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Civic-run KEM Hospital on Monday clarified that the deaths of two patients at the medical facility in Mumbai were due to co-morbidities and not linked to COVID-19 as it advised people not to panic.

The deaths of two COVID-19-infected patients -- a 14 year-old girl and a woman aged 54 -- have been reported at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

However, hospital authorities have clarified that these deaths were not due to COVID-19, but serious diseases like nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemic seizures and cancer, said the statement.

Therefore, there was no need for people to panic, said the civic body.

The BMC further stated that COVID-19 is now considered to be endemic and ongoing health problem and very few cases of the infection have been are found and that too sporadically.

The two patients who died at the hospital were from Sindhudurg district and Dombivli in Thane district and were not residents of Mumbai, the statement said.

In the last few days, the number of COVID-19 patients has been found to be increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong, East Asia and some other countries, it said.

"The Health Department of the BMC is constantly monitoring the spread of COVID-19. From January 2025 to April 2025, the number of COVID-19 patients has been found to be very low. But since the beginning of May, there have been some cases of COVID-19. However, the BMC administration is appealing to citizens not to panic in this regard," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the BMC said it has made arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients like earmarking special beds and rooms for them in municipal hospitals in Mumbai.

If necessary, this capacity will be increased immediately, the statement added.