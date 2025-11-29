Deaths of 80 accused in police custody or before being taken into remand in Assam since 2021: CM

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday said 80 deaths of accused while in police custody or before being formally remanded have occurred since May 10, 2021.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated the figure in the assembly in response to a question by independent legislator Akhil Gogoi.

Sarma said that from May 10, 2021 till November 19, 2025, 39 accused died while in police custody, while another 183 suffered bullet wounds or were otherwise injured.

During the period, 41 accused died and another 40 were injured or suffered bullet wounds before being taken into custody, he said.

The highest number of deaths of accused in police custody and before formal remand was in 2021 with 31 such instances.

Eighteen such deaths were reported in 2022, 13 in 2023, 10 in 2024 and eight till November 19, the CM said.

Sarma said FIRs were registered in each such incident, and all custodial death cases were investigated by executive magistrates, according to guidelines.

Altogether, 180 cases of deaths and injuries have undergone magistrate-level inquiries, including 78 custodial death probes.

Sarma said although inquiries are not compulsory in shooting or injury cases, magistrate investigations were carried out in 102 such incidents. PTI SSG RBT