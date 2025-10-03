Deaths of children in Chhindwara: Nath blames toxic cough syrups, slams MP govt over situation

Chhindwara (MP), Oct 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday blamed mixing of "brake oil solvent" in cough syrups for the deaths of children with a suspected kidney ailment in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district since September 7.

The deaths reflect a complete breakdown of law and order and the administrative machinery, the former MP chief minister said.

The toll in the case reached nine after two children died in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Thursday night, an official said.

Currently 13 children, comprising eight in Chhindwara and Nagpur, are undergoing treatment, the official said. Three of the five in Nagpur are on dialysis, he added.

"Seven children have so far died in Chhindwara after consuming a toxic cough syrup. Emerging facts suggest that the lives of children are being openly put at risk in Chhindwara and across Madhya Pradesh. It is shocking to learn that brake oil solvent, a highly poisonous substance, was mixed in the cough syrup," Nath (78) said in a post on X.

"Such blatant adulteration in medicines for children went unchecked for a long time, indicating a complete failure of law and order and the administrative machinery in the state," he added while pointing out that his government (between December 2018 and March 2020) had carried out the 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh' (War for Purity) campaign for medicines and food items.

"The deaths have been reported mainly from Tamia and adjoining Koylanchal areas, about 55 km from the district headquarters. They have been identified as Shivam (9), Vidhi (6), Adnan (6), Usaid (9), Rishika (10), Hetansh (11), Vikas (9), Chanchlesh (8) and Sandhya Bhosom (7)," the official said.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Naresh Gunnade said the first suspected case of the infection was reported on August 24, followed by the first death on September 7.

The initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating, officials said.

Parasia Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saurabh Kumar Yadav, in a press conference on Monday, said samples from 4,658 children who had undergone treatment in the past month were collected, of which 4,411 were found normal.

"Samples from children being discharged are also being tested, and more reports are awaited. The health department has immediately banned the sale of combination syrups and alerted all medical stores and pharmacists," Yadav had said.

Newly appointed Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan had told PTI on Monday that two doubtful syrups had been banned and their samples along with syrups collected from victims' homes had been sent for testing.

Former Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing department, had told PTI that government doctors have been instructed to remain proactive and provide the best care to children showing symptoms of the ailment.

"Patients in critical condition would be shifted to AIIMS Nagpur and, if needed, Madhya Pradesh's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' would be used," Singh had said.

According to paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel from the district hospital, a team from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, had surveyed the affected areas and collected samples, while a state health department team had sent water samples from the area to a Pune laboratory for tests.