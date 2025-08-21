Deaths of three labourers inside BSNL duct in Pune: Contractor arrested

Pune, Aug 21 (PTI) A contractor was arrested on Thursday in connection with the deaths of three labourers who were working inside an underground BSNL optical fibre duct in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, a police official said.

The incident took place on August 15, the official said.

"Ramesh Shivaji Patil (46) had been awarded a contract to lay optical fibre cables through an existing underground duct network.

However, the duct chamber, which had reportedly remained sealed for several days, was reopened without carrying out adequate safety checks," he said.

Patil failed to provide skilled manpower and proper protective equipment, deploying untrained workers in violation of safety norms, he said.

"Deceased Lakhan Asruba Dhavare (35) and Dattatray Vijaykumar Honale (35) of Chinchwad, and Sahebrao Sambhaji Girshete (35) from Bijlinagar entered a 10x10-foot underground chamber containing stagnant water. They allegedly inhaled toxic fumes and lost consciousness. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," the official said.

Initial investigations suggest toxic gases accumulated inside the sealed chamber led to the suffocation of the workers, Nigdi police station senior inspector Bhojraj said.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited officials have also been booked for negligence, he said.

The case, initially registered as an accidental death, has now been converted into a criminal offence under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police said. PTI SPK BNM