Debate needed over demographic change concerning Hindus and Muslims in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a debate is needed over the demographic change concerning Hindus and Muslims in the state.

He also maintained that demographic changes are happening in some parts like the Lower Assam districts, and it could lead to “unprecedented human disaster”.

"The Hindu-Muslim issue is the most burning issue in the state today; we need to debate and resolve it," Sarma said in the assembly, responding to a resolution on demographic change in particular districts.

The CM claimed that Hindus were migrating from places with a 'Miya' Muslim majority.

‘Miya' is a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

"Demographic change is happening at such a speed in Lower Assam that it is leading to an unprecedented human disaster. Hindus have lost their lands and rights. Villages with Hindu names have no Hindu residents any longer," Sarma claimed.

He said a document is under preparation, which will have details of the demographic changes as per polling booths.

Sarma also said his government will bring a law in April that will ensure marriages take place in a “dignified manner”.

"For a steady family, a dignified marriage is a must. We will bring a law in this regard in April," he said without elaborating.