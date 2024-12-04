Debate on Constitution to be 'eye-opener': Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The debate on India's Constitution, set to begin in Parliament next week, will be an "eye-opener" for the nation, Union minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Goyal also said "fake narratives" were being propagated earlier and said they would be exposed.

The fake narrative of today was a reality of 1975, the minister said in reference to the Emergency.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar interjected during Goyal's speech, saying, "Fake should never become real." Goyal was replying to a discussion on The Boilers Bill, 2024, that seeks to repeal the Boilers Act, 1923.

The minister said there was deep thinking behind the Constitution and the oversight mechanism it entailed, emphasising that he respected those who framed it.

"We are going to discuss this (Constitution) ... that debate will be an eye-opener for the entire nation, it will be an eye-opener for the people of India, just like several comments were made today, which almost promoted a fake narrative," the minister said.

"Earlier, we have seen fake narratives being propagated but, fortunately, fake narratives only work once, then the people become wiser and choose rightly the next time round," he added.

Dhankhar interjected at this point, saying, "Fake should remain fake and exposed as such and fake is a challenge, irrespective of any group. It is a challenge to all of us." Continuing his speech, Goyal said, that sometimes what was believed could never happen happened in the country. "We had never imagined things like what happened in 1975 could happen." Goyal's speech was interrupted by Congress members, who objected to his remarks.

"Surprisingly, the Boilers regulation also has a connection to the Emergency of 1975 and how the so-called efficiency of 1975 was seen when the Boilers Act was sought to be amended and how helpless the-then government was despite having taken all the powers away from the opposition. The fake narrative of today was a reality of 1975," Goyal said.

The government and opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament, with dates announced for discussions on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption on December 13-14, and the Upper House on December 16-17. PTI RSN RSN SZM SZM