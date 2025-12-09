Debate on Vande Mataram for gains in Bengal elections, govt deviates from real issues: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the true homage to Bharat Mata will only be when Parliament discusses and resolves the issues of common people, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of holding a discussion on Vande Mataram while keeping Bengal elections in mind.

He also accused the ruling dispensation of holding the discussion to divert the people's attention from the real challenges the country faces, including financial problems, like rising unemployment, poor economy and fall in the value of the rupee, among other social issues.

"He has started a discussion on Vande Mataram only keeping in the Bengal elections (in mind)," said Kharge, adding that the real issue is to divert the attention of people from the real issues faced by the people. The aim of this house should be to discuss the burning issues faced by the country.

"Bharat Mata will get real Homage only when this parliament discusses the issues faced by the people and their resolution," he said.

In his nearly hour-long speech, Kharge also raised issues related to international affairs, saying that in our neighbouring countries, India's influence is decreasing, whereas China's influence is on the rise.

"Nepal is demanding investment from China. Bangladesh, with China and Pakistan, is participating in trilateral meetings. Beijing is openly pulling South Asia towards itself under its strategic plan," he added.

Kharge sarcastically remarked What is the use of a 56-inch chest, "when you do not say a word against China?" Referring to the UPA tenure, Kharge said the Indian rupee was Rs 55-60 (against the US dollar) at that time. Today, it is at Rs 90. It's just like someone has "fallen from the Himalayas", he said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister and Home Minister, who were sitting in the house, Kharge mentioned their old speeches on the fall of the Indian rupee, when Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister, and Shah was the state's Home Minister.

"When there are economic challenges in front of the country, then to have a political discussion on the national song Vande Mataram is just an attempt to divert attention," he said, adding that the real patriotism is to find solutions to the problems, like the falling domestic currency. "It should not be limited to symbolism and speeches".

The treasury benches created an uproar over Karge’s remarks. The Leader of the House JP Nadda alleged that he was deviating from the subject by bringing up the economy and international affairs, while the House was having discussions on Vande Matram.

"The government is ready to have a discussion on all issues... you discuss on Vande matram here. Do not deviate from the subject," he said, adding that if Kharge wants to have a discussion on the Indian economy, and we are ready.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, who was presiding over the house, said: "That is not correct, Kharge ji. You stick to the subject. If you want to discuss any other subject, the government is ready. We can go for that discussion later".

In his speech, the Congress president accused BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, of insulting Jawaharlal Nehru, as he said the decision to use only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' as the national song was collectively taken by stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Acharya JB Kripalani, and Rabindranath Tagore.

As the ruling BJP accused the Congress of 'dividing' the song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge countered the ruling party, saying that Congress leaders have always been chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

Starting his speech by raising the slogan Vande Mataram, Kharge alleged that the politics of appeasement was behind the decision to use only two stanzas of the poem as the national song.

"We have always been singing Vande Mataram. But those who did not sing Vande Mataram have also started singing it now. It is the power of Vande Mataram. It is a national festival, not a debate.

"When the non-cooperation movement was started in 1921, Congress members were going to jail chanting Vande Mataram... What were you doing? You were working for the British," Kharge said.

"You are teaching patriotism to us? You were scared of patriotism and were serving the British. PM Modi leaves no opportunity to insult Jawaharlal Nehru, nor does the Home Minister... I heard the Prime Minister blamed Nehru for stanzas being removed..." Kharge said the resolution to sing only two stanzas of the poem, which was passed by the Congress working committee, was not done by Nehru alone, and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Acharya JB Kripalani were present.

He further said it has "become a habit of yours to abuse the Congress and to target Nehruji" and to spoil his image, which is impossible as he is the tallest leader of this country.

While summing up his speech, the Octogenarian Congress leader said, "Stop spreading lies and slamming national leaders to cover up your own failures. Learn to respect the leaders who built the Constitution and the leaders who sacrificed everything for our country's independence".

He ended the speech with a couplet, suggesting that the ruling party respect the Vande Matram and said, "Legislative assembly election keeps coming and going".