Debate on Water Pollution Act in Manipur turns into a political slugfest on President's rule

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The discussion on the implementation of the Water Pollution Act in Manipur, which is under the President's Rule, turned into a political slugfest as several opposition members targeted the ruling BJP and demanded restoration of the democratic set-up in the state.

Participating in the discussion to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed the Centre over the continuation of the President's rule in Manipur.

"What we are doing today was meant to be done by the assembly of Manipur. Why are we having to do it? Because in the state of Manipur, there is a suspended assembly, there is President's rule. What is the purpose of this 2024 amendment? They talk about the ease of doing business and living. Which one of these things is there in the state of Manipur today, and who is responsible for it?" Dev questioned.

"In a state where people are still living in relief camps, and internally displaced people are protesting outside Raj Bhawan, we are making a mockery of it by bringing a Water Pollution Act 2025 amendment and saying we are helping Manipur," she said.

"If you want to help Manipur, you must immediately hold elections democratically. This is a murder of cooperative federalism," she said.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said the resolution had to be presented in Parliament because the situation in Manipur has not improved.

"Law and order has totally collapsed in Manipur, it got beyond the control of the chief minister, the Centre did not pay attention to it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went there and met the people. The PM should have gone there, but for over two years, he did not go to Manipur," Dangi said.

"Recently, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) visited Manipur in September 2025... he went there for votes," he alleged.

Dangi also said the amendments weaken the penalty provisions in the Act.

Speaking on similar lines, DMK MP P Wilson said, "How long will the state assembly be under suspension and Parliament would usurp the role of the state assembly, including passing of this resolution?.

K R Suresh Reddy of BRS sought the revival of the Manipur state assembly while participating in the discussion.

He asked the central government to focus on filling vacancies in the pollution control boards, including Manipur.

V Shivadasan of CPI (M) pointed out that the central government is not taking initiative to conduct elections in Manipur, terming it cruelty towards the people of the north eastern state.

He charged that the water legislation is for the benefit of the business houses and that the central government is trying to weaken the states.

"The government must explain why it is trying to weaken the states, when the ecology of Manipur needs stronger protection ... in Manipur, there is no legislative assembly, a governor was appointed, we all know who is the real administrator under the President's rule," he said.

Sandosh Kumar of the CPI also sought restoration of the Manipur assembly.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of SS-UBT said her party supports the bill but in protest as Manipur still does not have an elected state assembly, something that was promised to them but denied so far.

"The time problem started in Manipur in 2023; till now, the democracy hasn't been restored in the state," she said.

Jaya Amitabh Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party stated that the government should not try to control Manipur from Delhi.

"If you allow them, they are responsible people, they will clean the rivers ... get elections done in the state, they will ensure the water cleanliness," she stated.

There should be elections in the state and let them govern themselves, she added.

Fauzia Khan of NCP said the country needs to take up the challenge to tackle air and water pollution if it wants to survive.

She noted that corruption is rampant in pollution control boards and there is a need to enforce rules to tackle the grave situation, especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Praful Patel said the water pollution is directly linked to people's health and the country's economic growth as well.

Swati Maliwal of AAP said there is need to create a special fund to clean Yamuna and establishment of STPs on a mission mode to control flow of sewage into the river.

Supporting the bill, Ram Chander Jangra of the BJP stated that the central government does not intend to impose its decisions on the state governments and that the government has tried to clean water sources.

BJP's Shambhu Sharan Patel alleged violence in West Bengal against Hindus, inviting sharp rebuttal from TMC members.

Countering Congress and TMC members who spoke earlier, he said that the Home Minister camped in Manipur for 137 days in order to solve the issue and the Prime Minister also visited the state.

Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP said that as the pollution has ended in Bihar and the same would be repeated in West Bengal. PTI MSS MR