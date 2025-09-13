Debbarma thanks Union Tribal Affairs minister for move on setting up Central Tribal Univ in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) Tripura minister Bikash Debbarma on Saturday said Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram has referred the proposal for setting up a Central Tribal university in the northeastern state to the Ministry of Education for necessary action.

The Union minister's response came after Debbarma urged Oram for setting up a central tribal university in the state.

"This is in response to your letter regarding the establishment of a Central Tribal University in Tripura catering to regional development, skill development and employment while promoting inclusive education and preserving tribal heritage," Oram wrote to Tripura Tribal Welfare minister Debbaram on September 9.

Oram said, "I would like to inform you that I got the matter examined and forwarded the matter to the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education as the subject matter of setting up Central Tribal university falls under its mandate and have requested them to take necessary action in this regard." The Tripura Tribal Welfare minister in a post on social media extended sincere gratitude to the Union Minister for his historic and visionary decision.

"A long-cherished aspiration of the people of Tripura is now turning into reality. This institution will not only serve as a centre of learning but will also play a pivotal role in regional development, skill enhancement, employment generation, and preservation of tribal heritage," he posted on Facebook.

Debbarma added, "The university will empower future generations of Tripura to become more educated, skilled, and self-reliant." PTI PS RG