Debris of unidentified projectiles found in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), May 10 (PTI) The debris of unidentified projectiles was found from two villages in this Punjab district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The wreckage was found in Sikri and Sandhra villages, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said.

No loss of lives or damage to property was reported, the officials said.

Acting promptly, police informed Indian Air Force officials for further investigation.

Tanda's Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh said the unidentified objects were taken by the armed forces for examination and disposal.

India on Saturday said Pakistan continues with its execrable and wanton campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. PTI COR CHS RC