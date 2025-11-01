Debris removal begins from Dhauli Ganga in Chamoli after 'lake' formation

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Nov 1 (PTI) Chamoli authorities have begun clearing the debris that was blocking the flow of the Dhauli Ganga, and caused the formation of a temporary lake.

A flood during the monsoon led to the accumulation of debris near the Tamak drain in the Niti Valley of Chamoli district, causing a lake to be formed.

Earthmovers have now been deployed to ensure the flow of water in the river.

Officials said debris in the Tamak drain area has partially blocked the flow of the Dhauli River, creating a temporary lake about 300 metres long, 60 metres wide, and three metres deep at the confluence of the Ghil Ganga and Dhauli Ganga.

At present, water is flowing only through one-fourth of the river, i.e., 15 metres, and work to widen this extent to 30 metres has begun, they added.

Dr Mahendra Pratap Singh Bisht of Department of Geology at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, visited the Niti Valley with his team a few days ago and expressed his concern at the formation of the lake. PTI DPT VN VN