Debris removal underway at gas well blowout site in Andhra

Mori (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 9 (PTI) Efforts to douse the blaze at a gas well here in Dr BR Ambedkar Konasseema district continued into Friday, with ONGC personnel focused on the removal of debris.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well.

The intensity of Well Mori-5 has reduced now.

A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or natural gas from an oil well or a gas well, following the failure of pressure control systems.

“They are removing the debris. Maybe in a day or two, all the debris will be removed. Once the debris gets removed only then they will be able to work on the wellhead,” an official told PTI.

ONGC teams have been engaged in firefighting and blowout control operations for the past three days.

The ill-fated gas well located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district was being operated by the company's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control.

It is still not clear whether ONGC will rope in Wild Well Control to put out the flames.

Wild Well Control is a US-headquartered company, which offers well control, emergency response, pressure control, relief well planning and other services to the oil and gas industry.

It offers services in safely preventing and resolving all types of well control events.