Debris stop Yamuna's flow creating artificial lake in Uttarakhand, hotels and houses evacuated

Uttarkashi, Aug 21 (PTI) The flow of Yamuna here faced obstruction due to debris from a rain-fed stream in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, creating an lake there.

Police said nearby houses and hotels have been evacuated and 150 people have been sent to a secure place.

A team of that comprises the SDM of Barkot, personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire service, irrigation department, revenue department are present at the spot.

Due to the artificial lake, all hotels and houses nearby were flooded, with water reaching the top of the river's bridge.

People in Ojri, Pujargaon, Pali, Kharadi and Kuthnor and low-lying areas have been asked to remain alert and have been asked to refrain from going near the river.

On the night of June 28, due to a cloudburst heavy debris stopped the flow of Yamuna, creating panic among locals as the water of the lake had reached the lower floors of hotels. However, after a few days, when the debris were removed, the water receded.