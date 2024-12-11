Debt burden pushes Telangana family to suicide; one critical

Karimnagar (Telangana) Dec 11 (PTI) A debt-ridden family allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Mancherial district on Wednesday, police said.

Samudrala Shiva Prasad (28), a resident of Kasipet village under Tandur police limits, was reportedly addicted to online betting and trading, according to Mancherial Deputy Superintendent of Police, Eggadi Bhaskar.

"Prasad suffered significant losses in online betting and even attempted suicide a year ago," the DSP said.

Unable to repay the debts, Prasad, along with his parents, Mondaiah (60) and Sridevi (55), and elder sister, Chaitanya (34), consumed insecticide at their house on Tuesday, the police stated.

Neighbours alerted the authorities and rushed the family to a hospital in Warangal, where the parents and sister succumbed to the poisoning on Wednesday.

Prasad remains in critical condition, police said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR SSK SSK KH