Debt due to cancer treatment forces Kerala couple to end lives in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 5 (PTI) A Kerala-based couple faced with mounting debts due to cancer treatment ended their lives in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Riju Vijayan alias Vijay Nair (42) and his wife Priya Nair (40) allegedly consumed a soft drink laced with poison on Wednesday, the Jaripatka police station official said.

"They were living in a rented accommodation in Gajanan Nagar. Priya was diagnosed with brain cancer some time ago and they had come here for treatment. Since he had to spend at least Rs 20,000 per week for his wife's cancer treatment, he started taking loans from people," the official said.

"He was distressed as some of the loans had to be paid on July 1. He bought poison, which the couple had after mixing it in a soft drink. The daughter was asleep at the time. An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway," he said.

The deceased hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, the official added. PTI COR BNM