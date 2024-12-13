Debt-ridden accountant jumps off high-rise in Ghaziabad, dies

Ghaziabad, Dec 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old accountant at a car showroom facing financial trouble allegedly died by suicide on Friday by jumping from the 14th floor of a high-rise society in Rajnagar Extension, police said.

Tushaar Goel lived in Patel Nagar Colony, located approximately 4 kilometers from the society named 'VVIP Address,' where he jumped from, police said.

According to Nand Gram SHO Dharam Pal Singh, Goel came to the society on foot around 10 am and entered without registering any details at the security gate.

"After wandering in the premises for some time, he took the lift to the 14th floor and jumped," Singh said.

Police recovered a suicide note from Goel's pocket, he said.

"In the note, Goel mentioned that he was ending his life due to financial troubles and debts. He clarified that no one else was responsible for his death," the SHO said.

His body has been sent for postmortem.

"We are looking into the incident from different angles to rule out any foul play," SHO Singh added.