Debt-ridden Delhi man sets himself ablaze, survives

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 29-year-old man set himself on fire at his rented house in west Delhi's Anand Parbat area due to mounting debt and pressure from lenders, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday at 9.50 pm, the police were informed about a man brought to BLK Hospital with burns.

"The patient was identified as Vishal Singh. Doctors attending to him said he had suffered burn injuries after pouring petrol on himself and setting it ablaze. His condition was stated to be stable," an officer said.

A police team responded to the call, and Singh's statement was recorded in the presence of doctors.

"Singh claimed that he had incurred a loss of Rs 3 to 4 lakh in his business and had been unable to pay rent on time. He told the team that he had borrowed money from two people and had been facing constant pressure from them to repay the dues," the officer said.

Distressed, he set himself ablaze inside his room. His wife and neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

Singh has now been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, police said.