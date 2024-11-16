Debt-ridden family consumes poison in Bihar, three die

Banka (Bihar), Nov 16 (PTI) A man, his wife and their minor son died in Banka district of Bihar after allegedly consuming poison, police said on Saturday.

The extreme step taken was driven by financial distress, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in Balua village under the Amarpur Police Station limits, where Kanhai Mahto (40) consumed poison late Friday night before making wife Geeta (35) and three children do the same, SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha said.

"The youngest son Rakesh spat out the poison immediately and informed his grandmother who lived nearby. The couple, their 16-year-old daughter Savita and son Dhiraj (12), who took ill, were rushed to a local health centre where doctors referred them to a hospital in Bhagalpur", said the SHO.

He added that Mahto was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities in Bhagalpur where his wife and son also died during treatment while the daughter was battling for life in the ICU.

"We have learnt that Mahto had borrowed about Rs 20 lakh from a dozen finance companies. His neighbours allege that recently some recovery agents visited his home, demanding payment of instalments, causing him to crack up. A case will be registered once a written statement is given by any of his family members," added the SHO. PTI CORR NAC BDC