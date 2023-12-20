Debt-ridden farmer consumes pesticide near Maharashtra legislature complex

Nagpur: Distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, a 29-year-old farmer from Yavatmal district tried to end his life by consuming pesticide near the Maharashtra legislature complex here, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday following which police rushed the farmer to a hospital where he was kept under observation, Sitabuldi police station's inspector Narendra Hiwre said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

The farmer was identified as Sachin Uttam Bahadure, a resident of Murat Jahangir in Mahagaon tehsil of Yavatmal.

Advertisment

He arrived at the Samvidhan square at around 11 am and drank pesticide from a bottle concealed under his shirt, the official said.

Police personnel on the spot caught hold of him quickly and took him to Mayo Hospital where he was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he said.

Bahadure was carrying a written statement which said he was distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.