Debt-ridden farmer hangs self after finance company seizes his tractor

Nagpur, Nov 13 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra after a finance company seized his tractor over non-repayment of loan, police said.

The incident took place at Mandwa Somnala village in Bhiwapur tehsil in the district, around 50 km from here, on Tuesday morning, he said.

The farmer, Ravindra Vitthal Alone (55), owned three acres of agricultural land. He had taken a loan but failed to repay it due to crop failure in the last two years. He had purchased a tractor two years ago, but as he was unable to repay the loan amount, the finance company seized the vehicle, an official said.

Depressed over it, he hanged himself from a wooden raft at a hut and ended life, he said.

After being informed about his death, a police team rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. PTI COR NP