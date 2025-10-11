Debt-ridden man commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old debt-ridden man died during treatment at the city's MBS Hospital on Friday morning after he had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at his home in the Kota district of Rajasthan on late Thursday night.

The family members refused post-mortem and legal proceedings in the matter, following which the police handed over the body for last rites.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Prajapat (50), a resident of the Itawa town in Kota city.

The man allegedly consumed the poisonous substance at his home, following which he was rushed to the MBS Hospital in Kota, where he succumbed to death during treatment on Friday morning, ASI at the Itawa police station Kamal Prakash told.

The deceased ran a tea-stall in the town and reportedly had some acres of land on rent for harvest-cultivation and suffered a loss of crops due to heavy rains this season, he further said, adding he was also reportedly under debt.