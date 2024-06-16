Debt-ridden man ends life by jumping into creek in Thane

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Sunday.

Bablu Vishwakarma, a resident of Indira Nagar in Wagle Estate area, jumped into the Kharigaon creek in Kalwa from the Saket bridge at around 7 pm on Saturday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management regional chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, fire personnel and the disaster management cell team members launched a search which was halted later at night.

The search resumed at around 7 am on Sunday and the body was located and fished out of the waters after four hours, the official said.

The deceased was under a heavy debt and was depressed and hence resorted to the extreme step, a police official said.

The Kalwa police have sent the body for postmortem and as of now registered a case of accidental death, he said.

Earlier, the police received information that two persons, including a woman, had jumped into the creek from the Saket bridge.

The Kalwa police on Sunday confirmed that only one person jumped into the creek and his body was recovered. PTI COR GK