Dec 10 to be celebrated as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' every year: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' will be celebrated every year on December 10, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Also, a separate department will be created for migrant Rajasthanis, Sharma said while addressing the 'Pravasi Rajasthani' conclave at the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit here.

"The hard work, diligence and dedication of migrant Rajasthanis, both in the country and abroad, have made Rajasthan proud. Keeping in mind the interests of migrant Rajasthanis, the state government has decided to form a special department for them," the chief minister said.

"If the families of migrant Rajasthanis face any problem, a 'single point contact' will be created in every district to resolve their issues," he said.

Advertisment

"Along with this, December 10 will be celebrated as Pravasi Rajasthani Divas every year," he added.

Sharma also said that in a first, the state government has decided to confer 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman' to eminent personalities from the state who live abroad. PTI AG ARI