Dec 5 convention in Hassan will be under Cong banner, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that a mega convention scheduled for December 5 in Hassan will be organised under the party's banner and his leadership.

Advertisment

Initially planned as a "show of strength" event in solidarity with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (who faces allegations in MUDA case), the convention, originally called "Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha," will now be named "Jana Kalyana Samavesha," according to party sources.

The convention will be held in Hassan, the home turf of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

"It's a Congress programme, under my leadership and the KPCC (state Congress). We want to communicate what we are doing, the development we have achieved, the lies spread by BJP and JD(S) which have not worked, and it is the people's mandate," Shivakumar told reporters.

Advertisment

In response to a question, he emphasised, "Congress is a big party with a big history. If I want to participate as the president of the party, it should be under our banner. If the chief minister has to participate, it should be under Congress' banner. I have made it very clear, and they have agreed. Under our leadership, it is going on. I'm presiding over the meeting." Addressing concerns that Siddaramaiah's loyalists were upset with this decision, Shivakumar said, "That is false. They are doing their job. No one is a D K Shivakumar supporter or a Siddaramaiah supporter. Everyone is a Congress supporter." The convention was initially organised by the federation of organisations representing oppressed communities.

The Congress party's involvement as a joint host was confirmed by the chief minister last week, despite reports that a section of party leaders opposed the event being held outside the party framework.

A letter allegedly written by a party leader to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, complaining that the event was being held without involving the party and urging that it be conducted under the party symbol, had also surfaced.

Advertisment

The event, originally aimed at mobilising support for Siddaramaiah amid an investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, will now also highlight the government's "pro-people" programmes, especially the guarantee schemes, among other initiatives, party sources said. PTI KSU SSK KH