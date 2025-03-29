Decade-long transformative journey under PM Modi brought 360-degree shift in governance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said a decade-long transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a 360-degree shift in governance to ensure citizen-centric reforms.

Delivering the keynote of Dr Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture at the 71st foundation day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he also highlighted the democratisation of services delivery over the last ten years since Prime Minister Modi took over.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, underscored the Centre’s commitment to ensure that governance reaches the "last citizen in line".

He reaffirmed Modi’s governance mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" emphasising the decade-long transformative journey that has led to a 360-degree shift in governance.

Singh outlined several landmark reforms, including "democratisation of civil services: a significant demographic shift with increased representation of women officers across government sectors, especially in STEM fields" and digital life certificate campaign for pensioners.

He also talked about introduction of a single simplified pension form, abolition of over 1,600 obsolete rules, multilingual government recruitment exams and abolition of interviews for certain government posts as key citizen-centric reforms.

Singh also spoke about the Centre's whole-of-government and whole-of-science approach, integrating sectors such as space and nuclear energy with private participation to harness collective potential, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

"India now ranks 4th globally in patent filings, with 56% of patents filed by resident Indians," he said.

The minister also cited a recent survey from December 31, 2024, which revealed that India has nearly 5,400 scientists among the top 2% best researchers worldwide.

Singh also directed the IIPA to extend its knowledge repository and leadership training modules beyond government sectors to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.