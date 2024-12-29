Decade of development boosts connectivity with Jammu: Jitendra Singh

Ramban/Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday highlighted the rapid infrastructure development in Ramban district over the past decade, emphasizing its transformative impact on connectivity with Jammu.

Addressing a public darbar in Ramban, Singh said the government has prioritized the revival of stalled projects while initiating ambitious infrastructure ventures to enhance connectivity and public welfare.

"The last ten years have seen pathbreaking measures to scale up infrastructure in Ramban. Projects like the Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel and a network of other tunnels have significantly eased travel in the region," he added.

Singh also chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review the ongoing projects and welfare schemes. He urged the officials to raise local awareness about initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, particularly for senior citizens aged 70 and above.

Highlighting the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Singh said it seeks to empower traditional artisans, preserve cultural heritage and integrate their crafts into global markets.

He praised the role of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives in grassroots governance and encouraged collaboration between PRIs and district officials to ensure effective implementation of schemes for water, electricity, housing and civic amenities.

“The focus is on ensuring ease of living, especially for the residents of remote areas. Efforts are also underway to improve educational infrastructure and healthcare services for the local population,” Singh said.

The minister expressed hope for enhanced governance and service delivery with the active participation of newly elected MLAs. PTI AB AS AS